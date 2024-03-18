Kylie Jenner celebrates new fragrance with insane launch party

Los Angeles, California - Kylie Jenner was in full bloom at the celebration of her new fragrance, Cosmic !

Kylie Jenner (l.) stunned in a red dress while celebrating her new fragrance, Cosmic. © collage: screenshot/instagram/kyliejenner

The 26-year-old beauty mogul celebrated her new scent during a launch party, which she documented via her Instagram story.

The footage showed Kylie rocking a skin-tight red gown that came to her ankles and featured a wrap-around necktie.

She completed the look with a stylish updo, glamorous makeup, plus silver heels, and light jewelry.

Kris Jenner and Kylie's bestie, Yris Palmer, were seen captured at the bash while Kendall Jenner's 818 Tequila brand was on tap.

The mother of two was filmed dancing and sipping on cocktails with custom Cosmic ice cubes in them.

The event space was decorated with multicolored floral arrangements, LED lights designed to look like the stars and the name of her perfume projected on the wall.

The Khy founder's event follows talk that she could be living beyond her means and that her many new products are actually a cover for her financial woes.