Does Kylie Jenner think she's "gone too far" with plastic surgery?
Los Angeles, California - Kylie Jenner is reportedly opening up more about her plastic surgery regrets. Did the Kardashians star go too far with her body modifications?
An insider told Life & Style on Tuesday that the Khy founder "is extremely self-conscious about her appearance" and "had deep insecurities about the way she looks since she was very young, which is the whole reason she's had so much plastic surgery before the age of 25."
The source continued: "Unfortunately, no matter how many procedures she gets, her insecurities never seem to go away."
Recently, she and her sister, Kendall Jenner, had a heart-to-heart on The Kardashians about renewed online scrutiny of the Kylie Cosmetics founder's looks, spurred on by a Paris Fashion Week appearance.
People noticed how Kylie's surgeries had seemed to prematurely age her; filler stretches out the face, often causing wrinkles when dissolved, and Kylie admitted that she'd been on a filler-dissolving journey.
"Now, instead of fixating on what she wants to change about herself, she obsessively worries that she's gone too far with the surgery and needs to get more to correct the mistakes," the insider explained.
After years of telling fans that she hadn't had plastic surgery, Kylie eventually admitted that she had indeed gone under the knife.
She doesn't discuss it much but has copped to getting lip fillers and a boob job, and there's wide speculation that she's had much more than that done.
Kylie Jenner is reportedly "very defensive" about her plastic surgery
The inside source said that the seemingly confident Kylie is "very defensive" about her many alleged plastic surgeries.
"She tried to act like she's totally happy with how she looks, but behind closed doors, she spends an agonizing amount of time second-guessing and worrying that she's gone way too far," they said.
"She reads the mean things people say about her online and it really gets to her to the point where it's difficult for her to leave the house a lot of the time."
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@kyliejenner; NOEL VASQUEZ, VALERIE MACON, ANGELA WEISS, & SCOTT NELSON / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP