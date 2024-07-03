Does Kylie Jenner think she's "gone too far" with plastic surgery?

Los Angeles, California - Kylie Jenner is reportedly opening up more about her plastic surgery regrets. Did the Kardashians star go too far with her body modifications?

Kylie Jenner is reportedly opening up more about her plastic surgery regrets, insiders say. Did the Kardashians star go too far with her body modifications? © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@kyliejenner; NOEL VASQUEZ, VALERIE MACON, ANGELA WEISS, & SCOTT NELSON / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

An insider told Life & Style on Tuesday that the Khy founder "is extremely self-conscious about her appearance" and "had deep insecurities about the way she looks since she was very young, which is the whole reason she's had so much plastic surgery before the age of 25."



The source continued: "Unfortunately, no matter how many procedures she gets, her insecurities never seem to go away."

Recently, she and her sister, Kendall Jenner, had a heart-to-heart on The Kardashians about renewed online scrutiny of the Kylie Cosmetics founder's looks, spurred on by a Paris Fashion Week appearance.

People noticed how Kylie's surgeries had seemed to prematurely age her; filler stretches out the face, often causing wrinkles when dissolved, and Kylie admitted that she'd been on a filler-dissolving journey.

"Now, instead of fixating on what she wants to change about herself, she obsessively worries that she's gone too far with the surgery and needs to get more to correct the mistakes," the insider explained.

After years of telling fans that she hadn't had plastic surgery, Kylie eventually admitted that she had indeed gone under the knife.

She doesn't discuss it much but has copped to getting lip fillers and a boob job, and there's wide speculation that she's had much more than that done.