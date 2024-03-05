Kylie Jenner thrives as a busy mom of two in new TikTok

Los Angeles, California - Kylie Jenner has shared more footage of her busy life as a mom and mogul!

Kylie Jenner is crushing the mom life, per her newest TikTok that gave another look into the busy mogul's daily routine. © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/kyliejenner

The 26-year-old Khy founder showed how she "thrives" as a busy mom in a new TikTok she dropped on Monday before deleting and reposting on Tuesday.

Kylie kicked off the clip with some stretches in bed while flaunting her fit frame in an Alo crop top and matching pants.

The video switches to The Kardashian star whipping up a pancake mix complete with bananas, oats, and flour while her daughter Stormi sweetly pleads, "Mommy, look, I have to watch TV."

Kylie is then seen washing her face before jumping on an outdoor trampoline with her son Aire and squeezing in a quick workout.

Kendall Jenner also made a cameo in the Kylie Cosmetics owner's video, as she was seen picking up her younger sister so the two could head to the stables.

The siblings groomed a horse together before going riding, with Kylie hysterically showing a quick shot of horse manure on the ground.