Kylie Jenner stuns with more stylish looks at Milan Fashion Week

Milan, Italy - Kylie Jenner continued to dominate Milan Fashion Week with more head-turning fits!

Kylie Jenner's head-turning fashion at Milan Fashion Week is simply too stunning for words. © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/kyliejenner & Screenshot/Instagram/kyliejenner

The 26-year-old beauty mogul is having the time of her life overseas while making stunning fashion statements.

Kylie rocked two more stylish ensembles over the weekend, with the first being worn to the Dolce & Gabbana Spring/Summer 2024 show.

The Kardashians star documented her preparation for the show and a close-up glance at her attire via TikTok.

"It's Dolce Day today!" Kylie announced in the clip where she's seen in bed wearing a leopard-print robe.

Following this, the Kylie Cosmetics owner showed her glam routine before getting dressed in the outfit laid out for her: a black blazer with a white collar and cuffs and a matching pencil skirt.



She completed the attire with black patent slingback heels, a matching purse shaped in the D&G logo, and shades.

Following this, Kylie modeled a vintage, champagne-colored piece from Prada's spring/summer 1992 collection, as seen in a slideshow shared to Instagram.