Kylie Jenner rocks crystals at Milan Fashion Week

The 26-year-old reality star pulled up to the Prada 2024 spring show with an on par look!

Kylie was spotted at the star-studded event with a Prada fit that consisted of a black bodycon mock neck dress with the signature enamel inverted triangle logo displayed on the neck.

Yet the true "wow" factor of the ensemble is her skirt featuring pear-shaped Swarovski crystals that gradually increased in size, which made the stones look like water droplets.

She completed the head-turning outfit with a pair of black pointy-toed pumps and oval sunglasses.

Also in attendance for the Prada show were Emma Watson, Scarlett Johansson, and Hunter Schafer.

Kylie's fashionable moment coincided with her subtle yet cute nod to her romance with Timothée Chalamet.