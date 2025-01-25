Kylie Jenner takes leather to a new level in luxe Khy shoot
Los Angeles, California - Kylie Jenner took leather to a new level with her latest Khy drop!
On Friday, the fashion founder dropped new images via Instagram, where she modeled her Khy Faux Leather Trench Coat and Faux Leather Twist Bralette.
The sexy set featured a floor-length, black leather trench coat that she held open to reveal her matching high-cut bra.
Kylie paired the look with black underwear, semi-sheer stockings with a thick waistband, and a pair of black, pointed-toe stilettos.
The Kardashians star's hair was styled in soft, loose curls, and she kept her makeup natural with a light-brown eye shadow and a pink lip.
She dished in the caption, "The new KHY Faux Leather Trench Coat has arrived, perfectly paired with our new Faux Leather Twist Bralette. Both dropping 01/28 exclusively on khy.com."
Kylie teased her upcoming collection in a previous post where she modeled an oversized brown fur coat and brown tights along with backless pumps.
If this is how Kylie's starting off her new year, one can only imagine what she'll have in store for Valentine's Day next month!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@kyliejenner