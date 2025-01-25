Kylie Jenner takes leather to a new level in luxe Khy shoot

Los Angeles, California - Kylie Jenner took leather to a new level with her latest Khy drop!

Kylie Jenner teased her next collection from Khy with sexy images that she shared on Instagram. © Screenshot/Instagram/@kyliejenner

On Friday, the fashion founder dropped new images via Instagram, where she modeled her Khy Faux Leather Trench Coat and Faux Leather Twist Bralette.



The sexy set featured a floor-length, black leather trench coat that she held open to reveal her matching high-cut bra.

Kylie paired the look with black underwear, semi-sheer stockings with a thick waistband, and a pair of black, pointed-toe stilettos.

The Kardashians star's hair was styled in soft, loose curls, and she kept her makeup natural with a light-brown eye shadow and a pink lip.

She dished in the caption, "The new KHY Faux Leather Trench Coat has arrived, perfectly paired with our new Faux Leather Twist Bralette. Both dropping 01/28 exclusively on khy.com."

Kylie teased her upcoming collection in a previous post where she modeled an oversized brown fur coat and brown tights along with backless pumps.