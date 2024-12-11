Kylie Jenner adds some heat to winter fashion modeling Khy's new faux fur

Los Angeles, California - Kylie Jenner dropped several new fashionable selfies in honor of her latest Khy drop!

Kylie Jenner looked winter-ready in her latest collection from Khy. © Screenshot/Instagram/@kyliejenner

The beauty mogul brought the heat to her newest Instagram dump ahead of Khy's upcoming drop.

On Tuesday, Kylie promoted her "faux fur pullover" with multiple snaps of herself modeling the piece along with a pair of stylish black trousers, plus oversized, black-rimmed, aviator eyeglasses over her glammed-up face.

She completed the winter-ready look with a black tote bag while her hair was styled in loose waves.

Kylie teased in the caption, "all new khy x @entire_studios dropping 12/12 in love with our faux fur pullover & perfect trousers."

The Kardashian star's impromptu shoot follows talk that she could be taking a break from her boyfriend, Timothée Chalamet.

The gossip was revved up after the Dune star showed up to the Los Angeles premiere for his upcoming movie, A Complete Unknown, solo.