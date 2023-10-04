Kylie Jenner recaps iconic looks from Paris Fashion Week

Los Angeles, California - Kylie Jenner isn't done reliving her head-turning looks from this year's Paris Fashion Week!

Kylie Jenner looked back at her Paris Fashion Week takeover with new pics. © Screenshot/Instagram/kyliejenner

On Wednesday, the 26-year-old reality star looked back at her time in the City of Love, where she rocked some epic fashion!

Kylie dropped a new Instagram photo dump where she gave fans closer glimpses at her stunning fits.

The carousel of snaps featured a pic of The Kardashians star's Kylie Cosmetics brand being advertised near the iconic Eiffel Tower, the shimmering, skin-tight Schiaparelli gown she wore to the designer's September 28 show, and an eye-catching red and pink look from The Attico.

Kylie simply captioned the post, "Paris," and to be honest, the pics didn't need any more words!

In addition to shutting down the French capital, the beauty mogul was spotted with her boo Timothée Chalamet at singer Rosalía's 31st birthday party.

Before this, Kylie gave a cute nod to the Dune star when her phone's lock screen revealed a sweet pic of Kimothée.