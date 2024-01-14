Kendall and Kylie Jenner reveal their differences in viral TikTok: "Ky vs. Kenny"

Los Angeles, California - Kendall and Kylie Jenner have revealed their distinct – but similarly lavish – tastes in a viral TikTok from a recent sisters' day.

Kylie Jenner (l) shared a new TikTok revealing the differences between her style and that of her sister Kendall. © collage: screenshot/instagram/kyliejenner

On Saturday, Kylie took to social media to share footage from her adventures with the 28-year-old model, kicking things off with two selfies shared on Instagram.



"these are our years," she captioned the post.

Over on TikTok, the 26-year-old beauty mogul took part in one of the most popular trends on the platform at the moment as she shared side-by-side snaps of her belongings compared to her sister's.

The "Ky vs. Kenny" slideshow revealed their everyday choices for purses, jewelry, sunglasses, water bottles, wallets, and even car keys – to a respective Bugatti and Porsche, naturally.

Though the girls opted for a fairly similar style overall, the post did highlight Kendall's famous "tomboy" aesthetic as she diverged from her sister's choices of certain pink and blinged-out accessories.

Later on Saturday, the Khy founder dropped another post on IG featuring more selfies and a full look at her chic black outfit, which consisted of a cropped long-sleeve top, slitted maxi skirt, and matching boots.