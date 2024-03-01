Kylie Jenner shows off her mom life in viral morning routine video

Los Angeles, California - Kylie Jenner gave fans a peek inside her life as a mom with daughter Stormi and son Aire in a viral new video.

Rise and shine!

The 26-year-old took to TikTok on Thursday to share her morning routine and prove that she's not a regular mom, she's a cool mom.

The viral video starts with Kylie waking up in bed before brushing her teeth, heading to grab her kids, and making them pancakes for breakfast.

"How many days until my birthday Mommy?" Stormi asked in the clip, to which Kylie replied, "Like 330."

The six-year-old's joint birthday bash with Aire was quite the fanfare earlier this month, with the Kylie Cosmetics mogul facing some backlash for continuing to use an Astroworld theme.

The album from Stormi and Aire's dad, Travis Scott, has been marred in controversy after several were killed in a crowd crush at the rapper's Astroworld festival in 2021.

Kylie and Travis called it quits in February 2023 after an on-and-off romance that began in 2017.