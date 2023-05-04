Was Kylie Jenner snubbed at Doja Cat's Met Gala after-party?

New York, New York - Though Kylie Jenner made an epic fashion statement at this year's Met Gala, there's talk that she was denied access to rapper Doja Cat's after-party!

Was there some drama surrounding Kylie Jenner's snub at Doja Cat's Met Gala after-party? © Mike Coppola / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

According to Page Six, eyebrows were raised when the 25-year-old beauty mogul was seen leaving Doja Cat's combined bash with Diddy and Richie Akiva at The Box before she could enter.

Reportedly, Kylie, who had switched from her stunning red Met Gala gown to a fitted corset dress, arrived at the party to meet up with Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny who were already inside, but she wasn't allowed in.

Was there drama involved with the reality TV star's club snub?



It turns out that her door denial was a result of the "chaotic scene" taking place at the venue.

Per a source, the Kylie Cosmetics owner wasn't allowed in because "they shut the door down" due to the party being "over capacity."

Another witness shared that though Kylie was a VIP and waited to be escorted into the bash through a side door, she got out of her car prematurely. Thus, they were not ready for her arrival.

"Then she decided to go home because she didn’t want to be at a crowded party," the insider continuing, adding, "she rarely goes to clubs."