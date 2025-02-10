Why did Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet skip the Super Bowl?
New Orleans, Louisiana - Here's the tea on why Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet didn't attend the 2025 Super Bowl!
The Dune star had interviewed Kendrick Lamar ahead of the rapper's anticipated halftime show and dropped the second part of the chat on Instagram over the weekend.
Yet Timothée and his girlfriend weren't present to see K. Dot dominate the stage or the Philadelphia Eagles crush the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.
Kimothée may have missed the opportunity to flaunt their love at another major sports event, but there isn't any drama behind their absence!
Following his talk with the Not Like Us hitmaker, Timothée jetted off to Tokyo for a special red carpet event honoring his Oscar-nominated movie A Complete Unknown.
As for whether The Kardashians star joined her boo overseas, Kylie spent the better part of her weekend promoting her brand, Khy, via her IG story.
Kimothée has shocked fans with a few PDA-filled outings in the past, and with Valentine's Day around the corner, who knows what the private couple will be up to!
Cover photo: Collage: ALBERTO PIZZOLI / & THIBAUD MORITZ / AFP