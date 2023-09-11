Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet pack on the PDA at US Open!

Queens, New York - Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet's love fest continued at the 2023 US Open!

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet got cozy during the men's singles final at the US Open on Sunday. © Mike Stobe / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The 26-year-old beauty mogul's Big Apple trip didn't just include her Jordyn Woods reunion, because, on Sunday, Kylie was again caught snuggling with the 27-year-old Oscar nominee at the men's singles final between Novak Djokovic and Daniil Medvedev.

When the two weren't engrossed with the star-studded tennis game, The Kardashians star and Timothée displayed subtle PDA.

Kylie's hand was seen hovering over the back of the actor's head as the two cozied up together, and Timothée sweetly kissed his apparent girlfriend on the cheek.

Just days earlier, the couple attended Haider Ackermann and Augustinus Bader's NYFW dinner.

Per Vogue, the Wonka star was expected to arrive at the dinner solo, so when he brought Kylie, it reportedly set the room "abuzz."

Kylie and Timothée's NYC takeover comes shortly after their public smooching at Beyoncé's LA concert — though some fans questioned if the moment was staged.