Lady Gaga reveals new show with a bit of Tony Bennett "magic"

Las Vegas, Nevada – Lady Gaga, who was Tony Bennett's friend and collaborator in the final years of the hitmaker's life, hailed their "magical" relationship just ahead of announcing a brand-new show that evokes his style.

Lady Gaga shared a photo of herself and Tony Bennett on Instagram (l.) with a lengthy tribute to the jazz crooner on Sunday. © Collage: Instagram/ladygaga

The star announced a new Las Vegas residency on Monday, to the delight of her die-hard Little Monster fanbase.

Lady Gaga Jazz & Piano will play 12 performances between August 31 and October 5 at Park MGM, with tickets releasing to the public on Friday.

The show will feature "stripped down versions of her hits as well as music from the Great American Songbook. "

Its style noticeably features the classic crooner vein of Tony Bennet, with whom Gaga had a notoriously close relationship. The singer died at 96 on July 21, having lived with Alzheimer's disease for years.

In 2014, he became the oldest person ever to reach number one on the US album chart through a collection of duets with Gaga, with whom he also won a Grammy in 2022 for their album of Cole Porter standards.

Just a day before announcing her new show, she posted in a lengthy ode to Bennett on Instagram, perhaps as an Easter Egg hinting at her new show ahead.