Lana Del Rey apparently caused some big trouble at Coachella

Indio, California - Lana Del Rey performed for an extra 13 minutes during her Coachella set and, as a result, the music festival organizers reportedly have to pay a fine of around $28,000!

Singer Lana Del Rey headlined Coachella Music fFstival this year. © AFP/MONICA SCHIPPER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES

Last weekend, the festival went into its second round, and the Summertime Sadness artist headlined both weekends.

On Friday, the singer closed the night with her performance on the main stage, overstaying her welcome by fifteen minutes, which violated the curfew regulations of the city of Indio, California, reported TMZ.

Nevertheless, the sum may be a success for the organizers, because last year the fine was much larger.

In 2023, Coachella had to pay somewhere around $117,000 – in part due to Frank Ocean also overrunning his set.

The outlet also reported that there was less mayhem at the event than in previous years, with 20% less arrests and 43% less citations than before.

Lana Del Rey sang a total of 19 songs during her performance at the second weekend Coachella weekend, and her surprise guest was Camila Cabello, who performed her new single I LUV IT with the 38-year-old.