Coachella 2024's best fashion trends so far!

Indio, California - Coachella's first weekend boasted the premier desert festival's barely-there fashion with a heavy dose of Americana!

Coachella 2024's first weekend boasted the premier desert festival's barely-there fashion with a heavy dose of Americana! © Collage: MONICA SCHIPPER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP & EMMA MCINTYRE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Looks like our Coachella 2024 fashion predictions were more or less on the mark!

Cowboycore Western hats and boots were all the rage, along with fringe, studs, vests, and even the occasional assless chaps.



Denim, big-buckle belts, airy white tops, and dresses embroidered with lace rounded out the Americana theme that comes as much of pop leans country, led by none other than Beyoncé – whose countrified album Cowboy Carter has caused searches for rodeo-inspired fashion to spike!

1990s-style punk and skater fashion, including leather, plaid, and goth-lite lace, was also all the rage, in line with the alt-rock nostalgia evident onstage.