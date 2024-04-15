Coachella 2024's best fashion trends so far!
Indio, California - Coachella's first weekend boasted the premier desert festival's barely-there fashion with a heavy dose of Americana!
Looks like our Coachella 2024 fashion predictions were more or less on the mark!
Cowboycore Western hats and boots were all the rage, along with fringe, studs, vests, and even the occasional assless chaps.
Denim, big-buckle belts, airy white tops, and dresses embroidered with lace rounded out the Americana theme that comes as much of pop leans country, led by none other than Beyoncé – whose countrified album Cowboy Carter has caused searches for rodeo-inspired fashion to spike!
1990s-style punk and skater fashion, including leather, plaid, and goth-lite lace, was also all the rage, in line with the alt-rock nostalgia evident onstage.
What fashion trends were hot at Coachella 2024?
Of course, much of the desert fashion at Coachella involved wearing as little as possible – sheer sheaths over bikinis and mesh over nipple covers were common, as were string thongs peeking out from low-rise jeans in a vision straight out of Y2K.
The throwback to the early 2000s also applied to eyewear: Coachella attendees watched the world through rose-colored glasses of the wrap-around, rectangular, and rimless varieties.
With another weekend on the horizon, Coachella has already welcomed plenty of epic moments, including viral surprises from Olivia Rodrigo, Billie Eilish, and more!
Cover photo: Collage: MONICA SCHIPPER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP & EMMA MCINTYRE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP