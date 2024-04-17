Lana Del Rey reveals health scare and tour manager drama before Coachella

Lana Del Rey spilled the tea on her recent Coachella performance. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@honeymoon

On Tuesday, Lana posted a carousel of photos and videos on Instagram showing the Born to Die singer at this year's Coachella music festival.

Fans were treated to a set filled with Lana's signature melancholic anthems like Summertime Sadness and Video Games – which she turned into a surprise duet with Billie Eilish.

However, the Grammy-nominated artist revealed that her vocals were a major concern just hours before taking the stage.

In the Instagram caption, Lana explained that she rehearsed for the festival in a freezing warehouse, catching a nasty case of laryngitis that "literally left just a few hours before [she] hit the stage."

But that wasn't the only struggle she faced, as she opened up about a falling out with her tour manager of 15 years, who reportedly quit around a month before the festival with little to no explanation.