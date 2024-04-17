Lana Del Rey reveals health scare and tour manager drama before Coachella
On Tuesday, Lana posted a carousel of photos and videos on Instagram showing the Born to Die singer at this year's Coachella music festival.
Fans were treated to a set filled with Lana's signature melancholic anthems like Summertime Sadness and Video Games – which she turned into a surprise duet with Billie Eilish.
However, the Grammy-nominated artist revealed that her vocals were a major concern just hours before taking the stage.
In the Instagram caption, Lana explained that she rehearsed for the festival in a freezing warehouse, catching a nasty case of laryngitis that "literally left just a few hours before [she] hit the stage."
But that wasn't the only struggle she faced, as she opened up about a falling out with her tour manager of 15 years, who reportedly quit around a month before the festival with little to no explanation.
Lana Del Rey thanks singers and team for Coachella performance
Lana expressed gratitude to her backup singers and guest stars like Eilish, Jon Batiste, and Jack Antonoff.
She also gave a huge shoutout to a new team member, Emily, who Lana said stepped up as tour manager "when Pete," her old manager, "quit for no reason."
The 38-year-old pop icon also went on to elaborate on the tea, claiming he was upset and "butt hurt" about a sponsorship deal that provided them with free motorcycles and that he "randomly decided he was more of a stage designer than a tour manager."
Despite all the backstage drama, Lana still delivered an epic performance, which fans are continuing to talk about online.
"the way her vocals were so crisp and clean, sounded like a dream," one fan wrote on X.
"it was fun. I'll see you again real soon," Lana concluded.
The National Anthem songstress will return to the desert as a headliner for weekend 2 of Coachella, kicking off on Friday.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@honeymoon