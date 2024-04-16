Coachella: Billie Eilish turns up as surprise guest and hails Lana Del Rey

Indio, California – Headliner Lana Del Rey took to the Coachella stage for a harrowing set in the California desert on Friday night, and brought on a surprise guest: Billie Eilish .

Lana Del Rey (l.) called Billie Eilish "the voice of our generation" during her headlining set weekend 1 of Coachella. © Screenshot/X/@LanaGallery

Coachella, arguably the world's most famous music festival, kicked off Friday with its signature fest fashion galore and was capped off by none other than Sad Girl Music's mother, Lana Del Rey.

Despite the buzz, Lana did not bring on Taylor Swift, who is said to be having a weekend enjoying the fest. (As Swifties will remember, Tay dragged the Summertime Sadness singer onstage with her in February while accepting her Grammy for Album of the Year.)

But Lana did bring out another pop superstar, whom she called "the voice of our generation": Billie.

The 22-year-old has long been a fan and sung the praises of Lana, her lengthy career, and her influence, and there's been plenty of talk about a collab between the two. And on Friday night, they took things to another level.

The two dueted Billie's song Ocean Eyes and Lana's Video Games. They sat afterward soaking it all in, when Eilish broke the moment's magic and joked, "Get the f**k out of my face."

"Yep, that's the voice of your generation, the voice of our generation," Del Rey replied, speaking to the crowd. "I'm so f**ing grateful she's standing next to me right now."

"This is the reason for half you bitches' existence, including mine," Billie told festivalgoers of Lana in response.