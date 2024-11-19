Leaked surveillance video shows Liam Payne talking to accused drug dealer hours before death

Buenos Aires, Argentina - A surveillance video has surfaced showing Liam Payne talking to his suspected drug dealer three hours before his death.

An acquaintance of the singer and two hotel employees are said to have had contact with Payne shortly before his death.

These three individuals, who allegedly sold the One Direction singer drugs, are reportedly being investigated by law enforcement.

Per TMZ, a video has now emerged showing an interaction between the One Direction singer and one of the employees.

The footage was recorded at around 2 PM local time on October 16, just three hours before the pop star's death.

The 31-year-old, who fell to his death from the balcony of a hotel, was found to have traces of cocaine, crack, ketamine, ecstasy, and a form of crystal meth found in his system when he died.

The newly discovered surveillance video shows Payne exiting the elevator in the basement of the CasaSur Hotel in Buenos Aires and interacting with one of the three convicts.

The young man stacks chairs and then greets Payne with a handshake, exchanging a few words with the musician before exiting the basement through a door.

TMZ has learned from hotel insiders that the man is bellboy Ezequiel David Pereyra. While police have not yet confirmed Pereyra's involvement, they reportedly believe that the alleged dealer handed the drugs to the musician in a soap box.