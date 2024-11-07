Liam Payne: Multiple arrested in connection with One Direction star's death

Buenos Aires, Argentina - Three people said to have been in contact with One Direction star Liam Payne shortly before his fatal fall last month have been arrested.

Per Metro, a friend of the late singer and two hotel employees had been targeted by law enforcement amid the investigation, leading to a raid carried out on Tuesday evening.

The three men were arrested after the probe.

According to TMZ, the hotel lockers of the two employees were also searched, and surveillance camera footage from the CasaSur Palermo hotel has been secured.

The suspects are believed to have sold drugs to Payne shortly before his death.

Toxicology tests proved that the Strip That Down singer had taken a drug cocktail, including MDMA and "pink cocaine," before falling to his death from his third-floor hotel room.

Authorities have also determined that Payne may have fallen in a state of semi or total unconsciousness, as he did not adopt a reflexive posture to protect himself when he fell.