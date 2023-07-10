Will Bryce James pull a LeBron James and skip college basketball?
Los Angeles, California - Despite barely being old enough to drive, Bryce James is catching serious attention from top NBA executives!
Four-time NBA champion LeBron James made a superstar coaching appearance for his youngest son Bryce’s 16U basketball team at the prestigious Nike EYBL Peach Jam tournament.
While the Los Angeles Lakers superstar went viral thanks to his hilarious coaching antics, his son Bryce made even bigger waves!
According to Yahoo Sports, NBA scouts from the Lakers, Orlando Mavericks, Cleveland Cavaliers, Miami Heat, New York Knicks, Phoenix Suns, Atlanta Hawks, and more, were all in attendance at the Nike Tournament to watch Bryce.
That's right - Bryce, who recently turned 16 and still has two full years of high school remaining, is snagging the attention of NBA bigwigs.
But, the question remains: is it too soon to scout an incoming junior in high school such as Bryce?
While the hype surrounding LeBron's sons is unreal, for some, it's seemingly getting harder to justify.
Is it too soon to scout Bryce James for the NBA?
Bryce James' older brother Bronny James is a freshman at USC who is set to play for the Trojans' basketball team this fall.
Bronny definitely has NBA interest, and scouting the incoming NCAA hooper makes much more sense than scouting his high school-age younger brother.
Currently, Bryce doesn't have any stars and isn't ranked as a high school student in the 2025 recruiting class, per 247Sports, which serves as one of the main high school sports recruiting networks.
While stars and ranking" may not matter much when determining how successful a player may be in the future, it helps scouts and basketball experts when examining a player's skill level.
The 6-foot-4 guard has been dubbed "LeBron's twin" due to his playing style that emulates his legendary father.
Perhaps, this is what NBA scouts see in Bryce?
Bryce will play for Campbell Hall in the upcoming high school basketball season after playing two seasons at Sierra Canyon School with his older brother Bronny.
Cover photo: RONALD MARTINEZ / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP