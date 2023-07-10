Will Bryce James pull a LeBron James and skip college basketball?

Los Angeles, California - Despite barely being old enough to drive, Bryce James is catching serious attention from top NBA executives!

Bryce James is catching serious attention from top NBA scouts, even though he's still in high school. © RONALD MARTINEZ / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Four-time NBA champion LeBron James made a superstar coaching appearance for his youngest son Bryce’s 16U basketball team at the prestigious Nike EYBL Peach Jam tournament.

While the Los Angeles Lakers superstar went viral thanks to his hilarious coaching antics, his son Bryce made even bigger waves!

According to Yahoo Sports, NBA scouts from the Lakers, Orlando Mavericks, Cleveland Cavaliers, Miami Heat, New York Knicks, Phoenix Suns, Atlanta Hawks, and more, were all in attendance at the Nike Tournament to watch Bryce.

That's right - Bryce, who recently turned 16 and still has two full years of high school remaining, is snagging the attention of NBA bigwigs.

But, the question remains: is it too soon to scout an incoming junior in high school such as Bryce?

While the hype surrounding LeBron's sons is unreal, for some, it's seemingly getting harder to justify.