LeBron James gets blunt on feelings about Travis and Jason Kelce's podcast

Los Angeles, California - Even one of the world's most prominent athletes, LeBron James , can't skip the line for a booking on the Kelce brothers' podcast, New Heights, presented by Wave Sports + Entertainment.

LeBron James (r.) hilariously voiced his disappointment over not having been invited on the New Heights podcast. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/newheightshow & RONALD MARTINEZ / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

It looks like Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is Travis and Jason Kelce's newest podcast fan!

On Wednesday, the NBA legend candidly expressed his thoughts on the NFL stars' show via X (formerly known as Twitter).

He even hilariously questioned why he hadn't been extended an invitation despite other notable athletes and sports figures having already appeared on the show.

"@newheightshow Crazy I can't get a invite to join yall fantastic show! Is it because you guys are truly the Kings of NE Ohio and I claim to be? Be honest! Seriously you guys are AWESOME!!" LeBron tweeted.

LeBron's tweet garnered heavy attention, and practically every other sports show has extended an invitation in replied tweets to the power forward if he's genuinely interested in appearing on a podcast.

Fans went wild on the internet, demanding for LeBron to make a guest appearance on the New Heights podcast.

