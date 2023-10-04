LeBron James gets blunt on feelings about Travis and Jason Kelce's podcast
Los Angeles, California - Even one of the world's most prominent athletes, LeBron James, can't skip the line for a booking on the Kelce brothers' podcast, New Heights, presented by Wave Sports + Entertainment.
It looks like Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is Travis and Jason Kelce's newest podcast fan!
On Wednesday, the NBA legend candidly expressed his thoughts on the NFL stars' show via X (formerly known as Twitter).
He even hilariously questioned why he hadn't been extended an invitation despite other notable athletes and sports figures having already appeared on the show.
"@newheightshow Crazy I can't get a invite to join yall fantastic show! Is it because you guys are truly the Kings of NE Ohio and I claim to be? Be honest! Seriously you guys are AWESOME!!" LeBron tweeted.
LeBron's tweet garnered heavy attention, and practically every other sports show has extended an invitation in replied tweets to the power forward if he's genuinely interested in appearing on a podcast.
Fans went wild on the internet, demanding for LeBron to make a guest appearance on the New Heights podcast.
Travis and Jason Kelce extend podcast invitation to LeBron James
Being LeBron James, attracting the attention of other top athletes is a breeze.
Luckily, the Kelce brothers noticed LeBron's tweet and eagerly invited him to their podcast.
"Open invite anytime," New Heights tweeted, while also acknowledging LeBron's "King" James nickname with a crown emoji."
Sports fans went absolutely bonkers over social media, raving over Travis, Jason, and LeBron joining forces for an epic episode.
Going by the overwhelming fan excitement, are we in for a slam-dunk surprise with LeBron as a future guest on the show?
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/newheightshow & RONALD MARTINEZ / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP