Travis Kelce praises Taylor Swift and dishes on their romance in new podcast

Kansas City, Missouri - Travis Kelce has officially broken his silence after he and Taylor Swift dominated social media with apparent confirmation of their rumored romance.

Travis Kelce discussed Taylor Swift's viral appearance at the Kansas City Chiefs game during the latest episode of his podcast, New Heights. © Collage: IMAGO / USA TODAY Network & ANGELA WEISS / AFP

The 33-year-old Chiefs tight end and his brother, Jason, returned on Wednesday for the latest episode of their weekly podcast, New Heights, presented by Wave Sports + Entertainment.

While the episodes typically focus on the details of the pair's respective NFL games, this week's episode was naturally impacted by the internet-breaking elephant in the room, Taylor Swift.

Though they saved the discussion of the Chiefs for about halfway through the episode, Travis addressed the buzz head-on and acknowledged his role in kick-starting the speculation in the first place.

"I know I brought all this attention to me," he said. "I did the whole friendship bracelet thing and told everyone how butthurt I was that I didn't get to meet Taylor."

That attention has certainly reached a fever pitch in the aftermath of Sunday's game, with Travis revealing that he's had paparazzi swarming his house lately.

The Super Bowl Champ had nothing but praise for Taylor's appearance at the game, saying, "Shout out to Taylor for pulling up. That was pretty ballsy."

"I just thought it was awesome how everybody in the suite had nothing but great things to say about her, you know, the friends and family," he said. "She looked amazing, everybody was talking about her in great light, and on top of that, the day went perfect for Chiefs fans."