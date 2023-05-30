LeBron James posts cryptic Jay-Z lyric amid retirement speculation
Los Angeles, California - Speculation over LeBron James' retirement continues to swirl on the internet after the NBA champion's latest social media move.
The four-time NBA champion is keeping fans guessing about his future in the league.
Recently, James teased the idea of retiring from basketball after the Los Angeles Lakers were knocked out in the Western Conference finals.
"Just for me personally, going forward with the game of basketball, I've got a lot to think about," James said, following his team's Game 4 loss to Denver.
On Monday, the 38-year-old shared yet another cryptic message that has fans wondering about his future.
James posted a quote on his Instagram story from rapper Jay-Z that read, "I’m supposed to be #1 on everybody's list. We’ll see what happens when I no longer exist."
With it, the Lakers forward shared a photo from a fan account that showed him as a high school hooper in his native Akron, Ohio.
It's no secret that James has extended his NBA playing career with hopes of playing alongside his eldest son Bronny. But is the NBA legend hinting at something different coming?
NBA world not pleased with LeBron James' cryptic message
Following LeBron's mysterious Instagram post, the NBA world took to Twitter to share their thoughts – with many believing the athlete is simply being dramatic.
"Who cares? Gone sooner the better #BigBabyFlop! @KingJames Never as Great as #GOAT @Jumpman23," one Michael Jordan fan tweeted.
"LeBron is the basketball version of Aaron Rodgers. He loves attention," another user wrote.
"Bruh a bigger attention seeker than all the Kardashian’s combined," a fan said, alluding to LeBron perhaps building offseason hype.
"LeBron moving down to the 2nd on my list after this bs," another added.
LeBron James currently has two years left on his contract with the Los Angeles Lakers. If he intends to keep playing after 2024, James will have the option to stay with the Lakers or move on to a different team.
Cover photo: Thearon W. Henderson / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP