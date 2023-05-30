LeBron James posts cryptic Jay-Z lyric amid retirement speculation

Los Angeles, California - Speculation over LeBron James ' retirement continues to swirl on the internet after the NBA champion's latest social media move.

The four-time NBA champion is keeping fans guessing about his future in the league.

Recently, James teased the idea of retiring from basketball after the Los Angeles Lakers were knocked out in the Western Conference finals.

"Just for me personally, going forward with the game of basketball, I've got a lot to think about," James said, following his team's Game 4 loss to Denver.

On Monday, the 38-year-old shared yet another cryptic message that has fans wondering about his future.

James posted a quote on his Instagram story from rapper Jay-Z that read, "I’m supposed to be #1 on everybody's list. We’ll see what happens when I no longer exist."

With it, the Lakers forward shared a photo from a fan account that showed him as a high school hooper in his native Akron, Ohio.

It's no secret that James has extended his NBA playing career with hopes of playing alongside his eldest son Bronny. But is the NBA legend hinting at something different coming?