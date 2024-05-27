Will the Phoenix Suns draft Bronny James to snag LeBron?

The Phoenix Suns are reportedly considering Bronny James as a potential pick in this year's draft to possibly lure his father, LeBron, from the Lakers.

By Paris McGee Jr.

Phoenix, Arizona - While many speculate about LeBron James's future with the Los Angeles Lakers, the Phoenix Suns are reportedly planning a strategic move to sway the NBA superstar.

The Phoenix Suns are reportedly considering Bronny James as a potential pick in this year's NBA Draft to possibly lure his father, LeBron James (r.), from the Lakers.  © Christian Petersen / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

According to Evan Sidery of Forbes, the Suns are eyeing LeBron's son, Bronny James, as a potential draft pick in this year's NBA Draft, despite their only selection being at a modest No. 22 overall.

The 19-year-old has expressed his desire to earn his spot in the NBA based on his own skills and merit rather than riding on the coattails of his father's all-star career.

"This is a serious business. I don't feel like there would be a thought of 'I'm just drafting this kid just because I'm gonna get his dad.' I don't think a GM would really allow that," Bronny shared.

The Suns' decision to work out Bronny could suggest a ploy to leverage his relationship with LeBron – but the bold strategy is not without risks, as LeBroon is only expected to play for another two years.

How would LeBron James help the Phoenix Suns franchise?

LeBron James' (c.) presence could elevate the Phoenix Suns to serious championship contenders with his veteran leadership.
LeBron James' (c.) presence could elevate the Phoenix Suns to serious championship contenders with his veteran leadership.  © Christian Petersen / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

If the Suns were to successfully draft Bronny and later attract LeBron to Phoenix, it could be a game-changer for the franchise.

LeBron's presence could elevate the Suns to serious championship contenders, but it remains to be seen how this scenario will play out.

Only time will tell if their gamble on the James family pays off.

This summer, the 39-year-old will be a free agent in the NBA market – and it's not just the Suns who will be interested in getting the champion on their roster.

As for Bronny, he will look towards hearing his name called in the NBA Draft set for June 26-27.

