Will the Phoenix Suns draft Bronny James to snag LeBron?

Phoenix, Arizona - While many speculate about LeBron James 's future with the Los Angeles Lakers, the Phoenix Suns are reportedly planning a strategic move to sway the NBA superstar.

The Phoenix Suns are reportedly considering Bronny James as a potential pick in this year's NBA Draft to possibly lure his father, LeBron James (r.), from the Lakers. © Christian Petersen / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

According to Evan Sidery of Forbes, the Suns are eyeing LeBron's son, Bronny James, as a potential draft pick in this year's NBA Draft, despite their only selection being at a modest No. 22 overall.



The 19-year-old has expressed his desire to earn his spot in the NBA based on his own skills and merit rather than riding on the coattails of his father's all-star career.

"This is a serious business. I don't feel like there would be a thought of 'I'm just drafting this kid just because I'm gonna get his dad.' I don't think a GM would really allow that," Bronny shared.

The Suns' decision to work out Bronny could suggest a ploy to leverage his relationship with LeBron – but the bold strategy is not without risks, as LeBroon is only expected to play for another two years.