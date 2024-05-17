Bronny James claps back at LeBron draft speculation: "I've put in the work"

Chicago, Illinois - While LeBron James has openly expressed his desire to play alongside his son Bronny in the NBA , the younger James seems to have a different perspective.

Bronny James has opened up about his feelings about playing with his father in the NBA as the draft approaches. © IMAGO / Bildbyran

In a recent interview following his scrimmage at the NBA Draft Combine, Bronny candidly expressed his determination to carve out his own path in the NBA, distinct from his father's legacy.

"My dream has always just been to put my name out, make a name for myself and, of course, get to the NBA," Bronny James told reporters on Tuesday.

"I never thought about playing with my dad. But of course, he's brought it up a couple times."



Bronny's take on the idea of playing alongside his father adds an intriguing layer, especially considering LeBron's longstanding desire to share the court with his son.

However, the 18-year-old has yet to speak on his father's NBA dreams for his son until now.

Bronny is currently participating in the NBA Draft this week with the hopes of being selected to an NBA team this summer despite not being initially projected as a pick due to his underwhelming NCAA season this past spring.