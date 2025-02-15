Liam Payne sectioned after drug overdose in months before death, says friend charged with "abandonment"

London, UK - Liam Payne was "sectioned" after suffering an overdose in the months before his death in October last year, a close friend of the late singer has claimed.

British singer Liam Payne died after falling from the third-floor balcony of a hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on October 16, 2024. © CINDY ORD / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

One Direction star Payne died aged 31 on October 16 after falling from the third-floor balcony of a hotel in the Argentinian capital Buenos Aires.

In an interview with the Daily Mail, Payne’s close friend Roger Nores said Payne’s father, Geoff, had the singer sectioned following a serious drug overdose in May.

"Originally, they tried to have him sectioned for 90 days," he told the paper.

"That ended up getting cut down to 30 days. But Liam talked his way out after just three."

Following his release, Nores said he set Payne up with a team of medical professionals in a bid to help fight his addiction struggles.

"He knew he needed help," Nores said. "He did four months sober. Liam then began to go to the gym every day. He was really looking after himself."

"And it wasn’t easy. He required 24-hour attention. Anyone who’s looked after an addict knows that it isn’t straightforward."

"It was draining, but I wanted to do it – that’s what friends are for. After four months, I truly believed he had turned a corner."