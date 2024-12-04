Will Liam Payne's friend face abandonment charges over One Direction star's death?

Buenos Aires, Argentina - As the investigation into the death of former One Direction star Liam Payne continues, a judge has confirmed that one of his close friends could face charges over the tragedy.

Roger Nores was with Payne at the CasaSur Palermo Hotel on October 16 – just hours before the singer fell three stories to his death.

According to TMZ, while Nores is not currently facing charges, a judge has allowed local prosecutors to continue their investigation into his actions on Payne's final day.

Nores reportedly told law enforcement that the British musician seemed "fine" when he last saw him about an hour before the fatal fall, which has raised red flags among prosecutors.

In contrast to what the Argentine businessman claimed, Payne is said to have spent the entire day drinking heavily and taking drugs before his erratic behavior led hotel employees to drag him back to his room.

Investigators now believe that the Strip That Down hitmaker was likely trying to escape the room when he fell to his death.

Depending on how the case plays out, Nores could face charges of abandonment of a person followed by death in connection with Payne's passing.