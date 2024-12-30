Liam Payne: Multiple arrested in connection with One Director star's death
Buenos Aires, Argentina - Multiple arrests have been made in connection with the tragic death of One Direction star Liam Payne in October.
According to Argentinian news outlet Infobae, five individuals were charged over the weekend, including Payne's close friend, Roger Nores.
Nores is now facing charges of negligent homicide, as he reportedly left Payne at the hotel just an hour before the singer fell to his death.
Esteban Grassi, a receptionist at the CasaSur Palermo Hotel where Payne died, and Gilda Martin, who worked as the hotel's head of security, are being charged with manslaughter, per TMZ.
Local sources also reported that another hotel employee, Ezequiel Pereyra, and waiter Braian Paiz have been charged over supplying Payne with drugs on the day of his death.
Payne, who shot to fame as a member of One Direction between 2010 and 2016, was found dead on October 16 after falling from his hotel room balcony. He was 31 years old.
The Strip That Down hitmaker is said to have spent his last day drinking heavily and taking drugs before his erratic behavior led hotel employees to drag him back to his room.
Liam Payne's friend Roger Nores facing negligent homicide charges
Nores, a businessman based in Argentina, raised red flags among prosecutors after claiming that Payne seemed "fine" when he left him.
He previously denied abandoning Payne and claimed that the former boy bander was "chatting and joking" with more than a dozen people in the hotel lobby when Nores left.
Payne was honored at a funeral service in the UK last month, with all four ex-members of One Direction among the mourners.
Cover photo: KEVIN WINTER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP