Liam Payne: Multiple arrested in connection with One Director star's death

Buenos Aires, Argentina - Multiple arrests have been made in connection with the tragic death of One Direction star Liam Payne in October.

Multiple arrests have been made in connection with the tragic death of One Direction star Liam Payne at a Buenos Aires hotel in October. © KEVIN WINTER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

According to Argentinian news outlet Infobae, five individuals were charged over the weekend, including Payne's close friend, Roger Nores.

Nores is now facing charges of negligent homicide, as he reportedly left Payne at the hotel just an hour before the singer fell to his death.

Esteban Grassi, a receptionist at the CasaSur Palermo Hotel where Payne died, and Gilda Martin, who worked as the hotel's head of security, are being charged with manslaughter, per TMZ.

Local sources also reported that another hotel employee, Ezequiel Pereyra, and waiter Braian Paiz have been charged over supplying Payne with drugs on the day of his death.

Payne, who shot to fame as a member of One Direction between 2010 and 2016, was found dead on October 16 after falling from his hotel room balcony. He was 31 years old.

The Strip That Down hitmaker is said to have spent his last day drinking heavily and taking drugs before his erratic behavior led hotel employees to drag him back to his room.