Liam Payne's ex Danielle Pleazer pens heartbreaking tribute: "I'm sorry your story didn't end differently"

The 36-year-old broke her silence on her ex's death in a heart-wrenching tribute shared to Instagram on Sunday.

She addressed her message to "LJP" – the musician's initials – and wrote, "This still doesn't feel real."

"Despite being aware of your struggles over the years, I hoped and prayed this day would never come. But now we're all facing the reality of living a life without your presence."

Danielle, who first met Liam through The X Factor in 2010 and dated for about two years, wrote that he was her "favorite person in the whole world" during their romance and said, "Our relationship may have ended back in 2013, but that seemed to be just the start of our story."

The dancer revealed that Liam had reached out to her "a couple of weeks ago" to share his "happiness for the love" she has with her partner, Sonny Jay, and their daughter, Mia.

"I'm sorry your story didn't end differently, and I'm sorry you didn't ever get to share more of your magic with the world," Danielle added.

Tributes have been pouring in across social media in the wake of Liam's death at just 31 years old after he fell three stories from the balcony of his hotel room in Buenos Aires last week.