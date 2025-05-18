Liam Payne's last show is coming to Netflix following his tragic death

Following the unexpected death of former One Direction singer Liam Payne in October 2024, his family has agreed to release his last show to Netflix.

Many fans have been waiting for this news: the Netflix series Building The Band will be broadcast this summer.

The streaming giant has now confirmed this to The Sun after Liam's family gave permission for the release.

The musical casting show was launched just a few months before the shocking accident in Buenos Aires.

Liam was part of the exciting talent competition as a guest judge.

In Building The Band, talented singers come together for the first time and have to function as a band.

Liam accompanied the participants with his experience, great empathy, and palpable enthusiasm for new musical paths in scenes that will now become a part of his legacy.