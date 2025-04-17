Liam Payne's sister says she is "still screaming" for him six months after his death
Wolverhampton, UK - It's been six months since the tragic death of One Direction star Liam Payne, and his sister, Ruth Gibbins, has penned a heartbreaking tribute in his honor.
"My head is still screaming for you," the 34-year-old wrote via Instagram on Wednesday.
"Each morning on waking, I feel like I am plunged underwater, gasping for air that never comes to relieve me.
Living without her sibling is impossible, Ruth said, "so for now, I just exist."
She wrote that she is slowly learning how to laugh and smile again but admitted it's "exhausting," as all she wants to do is speak with her brother again.
"In the few moments I allow myself to feel love and not just loss, I can really smile at the memories of us," Ruth added.
"But memories are always tinged with sadness at how unfair it is we can't make new ones."
Ruth confessed that she still can't come to terms with the fact that Liam is no longer here.
"I miss you loudly, quietly and in all the moments in between," she wrote.
"Love you so much more than these words or my tears are capable of expressing, but I know you know this."
The young mother said there is one small consolation amid her grief – she has been able to see her brother in her dreams.
Liam fell to his death from his hotel room balcony in Argentina last October. He was just 31 years old.
The Teardrops artist had reportedly been aggressive in the hotel lobby and is said to have been under the influence of drugs.
Five individuals have been charged in connection with his death, including two hotel employees who are accused of having supplied Liam with drugs.
