Liam Payne's sister says she is "still screaming" for him six months after his death

Wolverhampton, UK - It's been six months since the tragic death of One Direction star Liam Payne, and his sister, Ruth Gibbins, has penned a heartbreaking tribute in his honor.

Liam Payne died last October at the age of 31. © Jesse Grant / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images

"My head is still screaming for you," the 34-year-old wrote via Instagram on Wednesday.

"Each morning on waking, I feel like I am plunged underwater, gasping for air that never comes to relieve me.

Living without her sibling is impossible, Ruth said, "so for now, I just exist."

She wrote that she is slowly learning how to laugh and smile again but admitted it's "exhausting," as all she wants to do is speak with her brother again.

"In the few moments I allow myself to feel love and not just loss, I can really smile at the memories of us," Ruth added.

"But memories are always tinged with sadness at how unfair it is we can't make new ones."