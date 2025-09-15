Lil Nas X misses court date after felony arrest as lawyers reveal where he is now

Los Angeles, California - Grammy-winning rapper Lil Nas X has entered an inpatient treatment program following his shocking arrest last month.

The 26-year-old was due to appear in court in Los Angeles on Monday for a pre-trial hearing, but he did not show.

His attorney told the court that Lil Nas X, whose real name is Montero Hill, is now seeking treatment in another state, per Rolling Stone.

"Defendant is allowed to remain out of state as long as he remains in treatment," Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Shellie Samuels said.

The type of treatment Hill is seeking has not been revealed, and if he transitions into outpatient treatment, the judge plans to revisit the terms of his release.

The musician's lawyer, Drew Findling, told reporters that Hill's team is doing what is best for him "from a personal standpoint and a professional standpoint, but most importantly, for his well-being."

"He is surrounded by an amazing family, an amazing team of people that care about him and love him. And we're just addressing those issues," Findling added.

"It's really as simple as that. He's had a great life, and he'll continue to have a great life. This is a bump that he's going to get over."