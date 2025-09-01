Lil Nas X's dad breaks silence on rapper's arrest: "We all have breakdowns"

Los Angeles, California - Rapper Lil Nas X's dad has spoken out following his son's shocking late-night arrest last month.

Lil Nas X's (r.) father Robert Stafford shared emotional details about his son's arrest and breakdown. © Collage: FREDERIC J. BROWN / POOL / AFP

In a candid new interview with The Sunday Times published Friday, the rapper's father, Robert Stafford, opened up about his son's emotional breakdown and dramatic arrest in Los Angeles.

The Grammy-winning star was seen dancing and singing down Ventura Boulevard in nothing but white underwear and cowboy boots before stripping down completely, per Page Six.

Police were called to the scene after witnesses said the rapper became confrontational, allegedly striking an officer in the face.

"I went to visit him in jail, and as soon as I walked through that door, I couldn't do anything but cry," he said.

"To see my baby boy on the other side of that glass," he continued. "We shed tears with each other for a minute."

Robert recalled comforting the 26-year-old rapper, whose real name is Montero Hill, and telling him that breakdowns are normal – even if his unfolded in public.

"What you're going through is normal. We all have breakdowns every now and then, but the difference is, yours played out in the public eye," he said.