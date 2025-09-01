Lil Nas X's dad breaks silence on rapper's arrest: "We all have breakdowns"
Los Angeles, California - Rapper Lil Nas X's dad has spoken out following his son's shocking late-night arrest last month.
In a candid new interview with The Sunday Times published Friday, the rapper's father, Robert Stafford, opened up about his son's emotional breakdown and dramatic arrest in Los Angeles.
The Grammy-winning star was seen dancing and singing down Ventura Boulevard in nothing but white underwear and cowboy boots before stripping down completely, per Page Six.
Police were called to the scene after witnesses said the rapper became confrontational, allegedly striking an officer in the face.
"I went to visit him in jail, and as soon as I walked through that door, I couldn't do anything but cry," he said.
"To see my baby boy on the other side of that glass," he continued. "We shed tears with each other for a minute."
Robert recalled comforting the 26-year-old rapper, whose real name is Montero Hill, and telling him that breakdowns are normal – even if his unfolded in public.
"What you're going through is normal. We all have breakdowns every now and then, but the difference is, yours played out in the public eye," he said.
Lil Nas X expresses remorse after dramatic arrest
The Industry Baby rapper, who is facing four felony charges, reportedly expressed remorse over the chaotic night.
"When I went to visit he asked me to say, 'tell everybody I'm sorry they saw me like that,'" Robert said.
"Even in that moment, he was apologizing to people for something he was going through."
On social media, Lil Nas X described the ordeal as "f**king terrifying," but reassured fans: "Your girl's gonna be alright."
He later posted $75,000 bail after spending the weekend in jail and agreed to attend rehab meetings as part of his release conditions.
