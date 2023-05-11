Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis to reunite for Freaky Friday sequel!

Los Angeles, California - Get ready for a blast from the past as Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis are set to star in the long-awaited sequel to their hit movie , Freaky Friday!

Lindsay Lohan will return as Anna Coleman in the Freaky Friday movie remake alongside Jamie Lee Curtis! © Collage: IMAGO / YAY Images / Screenshot/Instagram/lindsaylohan

It's been almost two decades since the release of the iconic comedy Freaky Friday, and fans have been patiently waiting for a sequel ever since.

Luckily, their wishes have been answered!

Disney has officially confirmed the sequel, per The Hollywood Reporter, with Lohan and Curtis set to reprise their roles as Anna and Tess Coleman in a completely new take on the well-known classic.

Fans of the original movie will be excited to know that the sequel will be directed by Mark Waters, who also directed the 2003 movie.

In case you need a little refresher, Freaky Friday follows the story of a single mother and her teenage daughter who magically swapped bodies and had to live each other's lives for a day.

Details about the sequel's plot are being kept under wraps for now, but with such passionate and talented actors at the helm, it's safe to say that Freaky Friday 2 is going to be well worth the wait.