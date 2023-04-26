Lindsay Lohan shows off baby bump with savvy street style
New York, New York - Lindsay Lohan is still bumping along, and clearly hasn't had her baby – yet!
Fans of the star have been eagerly awaiting the arrival of Lohan's firstborn and any updates on the new bundle of joy.
Instead, they got a rare glimpse at the 36-year-old's growing baby bump, and the star looks like she's purely glowing!
Posted to her Instagram story from the New York EDITION hotel on Tuesday, the star sported some serious maternity street style. Captured in a full-length mirror selfie, she wore a collared lime green-and-white diamond design knit maxi dress, complete with a pair of classic Adidas.
Lindsay seemed to be enjoying her stay in the Big Apple, showing off more shots from the art deco hotel and calling the spot her "Home away from Home" in a post on Monday.
Earlier this month, she celebrated her pregnancy with a baby shower, surrounded by family and friends.
When will Lindsay Lohan have her baby?
The new arrival will be the first child for the Parent Trap star and her financier husband Bader Shammas. The two married in July after announcing their engagement in November 2021.
Lindsay first spilled she was expecting in March with an IG photo of a white onesie reading, "coming soon."
"We are blessed and excited!" she wrote.
One of the biggest rom-com movie stars of the late '90s and early '00s helming hits like Mean Girls and Freaky Friday, Lindsay made a career comeback last year with her first Netflix film Falling For Christmas.
Her next film, Irish Wish, is expected to drop later this year.
Before then, fans are eagerly on baby watch to see when Lindsay's new little one will make her debut!
Cover photo: Collage: Instagram/lindsaylohan