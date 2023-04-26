Lindsay Lohan shows off baby bump with savvy street style

New York, New York - Lindsay Lohan is still bumping along, and clearly hasn't had her baby – yet!

Lindsay Lohan showed off her baby bump in a new shot posted to her Instagram story during her stay at the New York EDITION hotel. © Collage: Instagram/lindsaylohan

Fans of the star have been eagerly awaiting the arrival of Lohan's firstborn and any updates on the new bundle of joy.

Instead, they got a rare glimpse at the 36-year-old's growing baby bump, and the star looks like she's purely glowing!

Posted to her Instagram story from the New York EDITION hotel on Tuesday, the star sported some serious maternity street style. Captured in a full-length mirror selfie, she wore a collared lime green-and-white diamond design knit maxi dress, complete with a pair of classic Adidas.

Lindsay seemed to be enjoying her stay in the Big Apple, showing off more shots from the art deco hotel and calling the spot her "Home away from Home" in a post on Monday.

Earlier this month, she celebrated her pregnancy with a baby shower, surrounded by family and friends.