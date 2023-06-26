Lindsay Lohan anticipates the arrival of a baby boy!

Lindsay Lohan has revealed the gender of her upcoming baby! © Collage: Jamie McCarthy / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP, Canva (TAG24 Edit)

Boy oh boy!

The exciting news continues for Lindsay Lohan and her husband Bader Shammas, as they are expecting a baby boy very soon, according to TMZ.



Back in March, the Freaky Friday star delighted fans with her shocking baby announcement, sparking joy amongst her supporters all around the world.

While some fans initially took to social media to wish for twins as a nod to Lohan's double trouble role in the 1998 film Parent Trap, the confirmation of a baby boy has everyone talking once again!

One fan couldn't help but tweet: "Omg she grew up right before our eyes, congrats."

Many of Lohan's supporters have been following her for years, keeping up to date on all of her newest accomplishments and endeavors.

"I’m so happy for Lindsay she raised me in the y2k era so happy to see her doing well," another fan added.

As Lohan's due date draws near, fans are hoping to catch yet another glimpse of her savvy and stylish maternity streetwear.