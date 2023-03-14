Lindsay Lohan gets her own dose of The Parent Trap with baby bombshell!

Los Angeles, California - Lindsay Lohan has gotten herself into her own parent trap as she confirmed she's expecting her first baby .

Oh baby! Lindsay Lohan announced that she's going to be a first-time mom. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/LindsayLohan

This little bundle is so fetch!

On Tuesday, the 36-year-old Freaky Friday star confirmed that she's about to become a mom.

Lindsay announced the news of her first child on her Instagram page with a photo of a white onesie that reads, "coming soon."

"We are blessed and excited!" she wrote, tagging her hubby Bader Shammas in the post.

The post had gained nearly 300,000 likes within its first hour shared, with several celebs taking to the comments section to congratulate the expecting mom.

Nickelodeon alum Liz Gillies wrote, "Congratulations!" while fashion mogul, Dontella Versace added three star emojis underneath the post.

The Mean Girls star wed her financier hubby in July after announcing their engagement in November 2021.

"My love. My life. My family. My future," she sweetly captioned the post at the time.

As of late, Lindsay has been busy rebooting her career with her first Netflix film Falling For Christmas, which debuted in November. Her next romantic-comedy, Irish Wish, will drop later this year.