Lizzo blows fans' minds with cult classic on the recorder!

Sydney, Australia - Pop star and musical magician Lizzo just proved that a recorder can actually sound good!

Lizzo wowed by playing the Titanic track My Heart Will Go On on the recorder! © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/lizzo

While performing down under in Sydney, Australia, the About Damn Time artist was presented with one of the most annoying and ear-piercing albeit classical musical instruments in the world: the recorder.

After first being asked to play Hot Cross Buns and blowing a few shrill-sounding notes, as BuzzFeed reported, Lizzo proceeded to bust out an amazing rendition of the Titanic's iconic Celine Dion track, My Heart Will Go On.

Sounds too wild to be true? There's a TikTok clip to prove it, as Lizzo also took to social media to share her skills.

Just like her impressive flute skills, the 35-year-old clearly has playing the recorder down too, as the post of her take on the cult classic has over 586,000 TikTok views and counting.

She captioned the short vid: "Ask Sydney, Australia what i can do with a recorder."

AKA: it's flawless and fans love it.