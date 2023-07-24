Lizzo blows fans' minds with cult classic on the recorder!
Sydney, Australia - Pop star and musical magician Lizzo just proved that a recorder can actually sound good!
While performing down under in Sydney, Australia, the About Damn Time artist was presented with one of the most annoying and ear-piercing albeit classical musical instruments in the world: the recorder.
After first being asked to play Hot Cross Buns and blowing a few shrill-sounding notes, as BuzzFeed reported, Lizzo proceeded to bust out an amazing rendition of the Titanic's iconic Celine Dion track, My Heart Will Go On.
Sounds too wild to be true? There's a TikTok clip to prove it, as Lizzo also took to social media to share her skills.
Just like her impressive flute skills, the 35-year-old clearly has playing the recorder down too, as the post of her take on the cult classic has over 586,000 TikTok views and counting.
She captioned the short vid: "Ask Sydney, Australia what i can do with a recorder."
AKA: it's flawless and fans love it.
Fans are wowed by Lizzo's skills on the recorder
The clip was getting lots of love on IG too, where Lizzo wrote, "Give me an instrument and imma play it…"
Fans cannot get over how the self-proclaimed music nerd managed to make even the recorder seem cool. Many comments said she "slayed," and that they had no idea a recorder could sound that "beautiful."
One user quipped, "So the recorder CAN sound nice." Another gushed, "I did not know the recorder was capable of such things."
Still, some commenters weren't that surprised that Lizzo's rendition of My Heart Will Go On was amazing. As one wrote, "Mind blown. But it always is with you."
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/lizzo