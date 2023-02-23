Lizzo plays a special flute with Elmo and Cookie Monster on Sesame Street!

New York, New York - Lizzo can play just about any kind of flute – even one made of cookies! And what better place to prove that than on Sesame Street with Elmo and the Cookie Monster?

Lizzo, a classically trained flute player, got to try out Sesame Street's special cookie flute. © Aaron J. Thornton / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

"The one and only cookie flute for the one and only, @lizzo! Your furry friends love you!" an adorable clip shared by the beloved kids' show on social media read.

In it, Elmo presents the classically trained flutist with the tasty instrument.

"I've played a lot of instruments but I've never played a cookie before," Lizzo says, before asking Elmo's permission to play.

Elmo then proceeds to dance adorably while Lizzo plays. Things take a turn when the Cookie Monster appears, saying he too would like to give the special woodwind a try – only for the blue Muppet to promptly munch down on the thing!

Millions have watched and celebrated the clip, which the pop star shared on Twitter, Instagram, and her ever-popular TikTok channel.