Lizzo gets real about playing with her flutist idol in emotional post
Los Angeles, California - In a touching Instagram post, Lizzo opened up about how flutist Sir James Galway's music changed her life and the honor of performing with her role model at the 2023 Met Gala.
Lizzo was the surprise musical guest at the 2023 Met Gala. The pop star enchanted attendees with both her own tunes and some classical ones, and of course, busted out her trusty flute.
The Juice singer also played a duet of Flight of the Bumblebee with famous Irish flutist Sir James Galway, who she calls the "King of Flutes."
In a new post, the singer opened up on her flute-playing journey and what Galway's music means to her.
Finding "The Man with the Golden Flute by James Galway... changed the trajectory of my life," She said. "I can confidently say I wouldn’t be the musician I am today without his influence."
Lizzo says she's honored have played with one of her musical idols
"I learned most of the songs by ear because the sheet music was too difficult to read at the time," Lizzo recalled. "But eventually I fell in love with virtuosic flute music and memorized The Carnival of Venice (James Version) when I was 14."
This was the turning point: "My father heard that and took my flute very seriously"
"He bought me lessons from university-level teachers and my parents eventually got me Sasha Flute to keep up."
Playing Amazing Grace into Carnival of Venice at her father's funeral when she was 20 years old was her "promise to never give up."
The one and only twerking flutist ended her post by thanking Sir James Galway, and sharing that she can't wait to play with him again.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/Lizzobeeating