Lizzo gets real about playing with her flutist idol in emotional post

Los Angeles, California - In a touching Instagram post, Lizzo opened up about how flutist Sir James Galway's music changed her life and the honor of performing with her role model at the 2023 Met Gala.

Lizzo was the surprise musical guest at the 2023 Met Gala. The pop star enchanted attendees with both her own tunes and some classical ones, and of course, busted out her trusty flute.



The Juice singer also played a duet of Flight of the Bumblebee with famous Irish flutist Sir James Galway, who she calls the "King of Flutes."

In a new post, the singer opened up on her flute-playing journey and what Galway's music means to her.

Finding "The Man with the Golden Flute by James Galway... changed the trajectory of my life," She said. "I can confidently say I wouldn’t be the musician I am today without his influence."