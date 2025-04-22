Lizzo calls for "real change" in the White House: "The corruption happening today is white supremacy"

Los Angeles, California - Singer Lizzo has had enough of the Donald Trump White House and the "systemic" problems in America.

"I want real change, and I know what it takes to see real change on a systemic level," the Good as Hell singer wrote in a Monday Bluesky post.

"Protests bring attention to demands. Marches without demands bear no fruit," she continued. "Demands without a plan or an ultimatum aren't threatening to any regime."

"This system was built by white people to their economic benefit," Lizzo said in another post.

"The corruption happening today is white supremacy. It cannot be destroyed from the outside. White people have to come together & educate themselves on the system & be willing to be uncomfortable in it. Unify."

When her followers joined in on the discourse, the singer called out Trump's social media habits as well as the way that the White House has been seemingly targeting journalists who are critical of the administration.

"THE WHITE HOUSE IS USING SOCIAL MEDIA TO TROLL US," she said. "THE PRESIDENT DGAF ABOUT TONE POLICING HIMSELF. REPUBLICANS ARE TALKING OUT THEY NECKLACE TO JOURNALISTS. WE HAVE TO BE BOLDER."