Lizzo hits back at Kamala Harris haters: "Ain't the take u think it us"
Los Angeles, California - Lizzo hit back at criticism of Kamala Harris following Joe Biden's withdrawal from the 2024 presidential race and subsequent endorsement of his running mate.
Lizzo didn't sit by silently and let the internet drag Kamala's work as VP. Instead, the outspoken artist took to social media with a video on Sunday.
"For everyone saying that 'Kamala Harris didn't do anything while she was VP...' Please, for $5,000 – do not use Google – tell me what any vice president has ever done during their term that was notable that you noticed," the Lizzo growled.
The Truth Hurts artist further challenged those posing the question to consider what they expect someone in the position to do.
Per Lizzo, the vice president's job is to "Take a back seat and support while the president does everything that's forward facing."
Lizzo seemingly implies that Kamala Harris's critics are sexist
"It's funny because when Joe Biden was VP, the only things I really remember him doing was making cool videos with Barack," the Grammy winner continued. "When he ran for president, I didn't hear that, 'He didn't do anything as VP' from people. So I wonder why y'all saying it now..."
The superstar ended her rant by asking people to be real and calling the current political discourse tired.
Earlier Sunday, Lizzo was shocked by the president's decision to drop out of the 2024 race and immediately shared the news on TikTok saying, "We're living through unprecedented times."
Cover photo: Collage: SAUL LOEB / AFP & Screenshot/TikTok/@Lizzo