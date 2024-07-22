Lizzo hits back at Kamala Harris haters: "Ain't the take u think it us"

Los Angeles, California - Lizzo hit back at criticism of Kamala Harris following Joe Biden 's withdrawal from the 2024 presidential race and subsequent endorsement of his running mate.

Lizzo (r.) defended Kamala Harris (l.) and her record as VP in a new TikTok following the news that Joe Biden had stepped down from the 2024 presidential race. © Collage: SAUL LOEB / AFP & Screenshot/TikTok/@Lizzo

Lizzo didn't sit by silently and let the internet drag Kamala's work as VP. Instead, the outspoken artist took to social media with a video on Sunday.

"For everyone saying that 'Kamala Harris didn't do anything while she was VP...' Please, for $5,000 – do not use Google – tell me what any vice president has ever done during their term that was notable that you noticed," the Lizzo growled.

The Truth Hurts artist further challenged those posing the question to consider what they expect someone in the position to do.

Per Lizzo, the vice president's job is to "Take a back seat and support while the president does everything that's forward facing."