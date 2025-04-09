Trump administration appealing order to restore AP access

Washington DC - President Donald Trump 's administration said Wednesday that it is appealing a court ruling ordering the White House to restore the Associated Press's access to official presidential events.

The US Attorney's Office said it was filing the appeal with the US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia on behalf of the three senior White House officials named in the AP complaint.

AP journalists and photographers have been barred from the Oval Office and from traveling on Air Force One since mid-February because of the news agency's decision to continue referring to the "Gulf of Mexico" – and not the "Gulf of America" as decreed by Trump.

On Tuesday, District Judge Trevor McFadden said the "viewpoint-based denial of the AP's access" was a violation of the First Amendment to the US Constitution, which guarantees freedom of speech and of the press.

"If the Government opens its doors to some journalists – be it to the Oval Office, the East Room, or elsewhere – it cannot then shut those doors to other journalists because of their viewpoints," McFadden said.

McFadden ordered the White House to "immediately rescind the denial of the AP's access to the Oval Office, Air Force One, and other limited spaces... when such spaces are made open to other members of the White House press pool."

The judge put off the implementation of his order for five days to give the White House time to reply or to file an appeal.

AP spokeswoman Lauren Easton welcomed the court order on Tuesday restoring access.