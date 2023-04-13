Lizzo celebrates her brand Yitty's first birthday like a boss!
Los Angeles, California - Lizzo, the queen of positivity, took to social media to celebrate the one-year anniversary of her inclusive shapewear brand Yitty!
It's already been a year since Lizzo launched her body-positive fashion brand.
The pop star and – in her own words– "CE-hoe" decided to celebrate her entrepreneurial milestone with some bold TikToks.
The most celebrated clip, posted Wednesday night, bears the caption: "HAPPY BIRTHDAY @yitty 🎂🎂🎂 IM A PROUD MOTHER."
It features the Juice singer herself lighting something that looks like a cigarillo, but turns out to be a birthday candle. Lizzo puts it into the cake that has a pic of her with a glitzy Yitty hair clip and seductively blows it out.
The clip is a bold take on a mob boss image, subverted by to something cool and healthy: a smoke-free celebration of your own achievements!
Lizzo's birthday is coming up soon
TikTok users and fans of the artist users were also there to mark the occasion. The vid racked up almost 600,00 views on TikTok and 280,000 on Instagram after just a few hours.
That said, some actually thought it was Lizzo's birthday that was being celebrated.
Lizzo, whose given name is Melissa Viviane Jefferson, was born on April 27, meaning there's more cake in her near future!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/lizzo