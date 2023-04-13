Lizzo celebrates her brand Yitty's first birthday like a boss!

Los Angeles, California - Lizzo , the queen of positivity, took to social media to celebrate the one-year anniversary of her inclusive shapewear brand Yitty!

Lizzo celebrates her shapewear brand, Yitty, like the boss she is. Look at how she lights that candle! © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/lizzo

It's already been a year since Lizzo launched her body-positive fashion brand.

The pop star and – in her own words– "CE-hoe" decided to celebrate her entrepreneurial milestone with some bold TikToks.

The most celebrated clip, posted Wednesday night, bears the caption: "HAPPY BIRTHDAY @yitty 🎂🎂🎂 IM A PROUD MOTHER."

It features the Juice singer herself lighting something that looks like a cigarillo, but turns out to be a birthday candle. Lizzo puts it into the cake that has a pic of her with a glitzy Yitty hair clip and seductively blows it out.

The clip is a bold take on a mob boss image, subverted by to something cool and healthy: a smoke-free celebration of your own achievements!