Lizzo channels her inner killer whale while in Ibiza

Ibiza, Spain - It looks like About Damn Time artist Lizzo is living her best life while on break from tour in Europe by soaking up the sun and making hysterical TikTok videos.

Lizzo is clearly enjoying her time off in Ibiza and living it up like a mermaid. © Collage: Screenshots/ Instagram/Lizzo

Lizzo loves to share her adventures on social media, and her fans are here for it.

While touring in Europe, she had a four-day break and decided to spend some time on a yacht in the Spanish party area of Ibiza.

In her recent TikTok clips, the star admits all she knew about Ibiza was that it was a party place for the "untz, untz songs."

But what Lizzo also knows is that Orcas have been active in these waters and attacking, playing, or as the internet's dubbed it, "orcanizing" and sinking ships off the coast of Spain and Portugal. The internet has railed around the animal's odd and unexplained behavior.

Lizzo decided to do her own spoof on the wild news in an adorable TikTok set to the tune of Part of Your World from The Little Mermaid.