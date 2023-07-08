Lizzo channels her inner killer whale while in Ibiza
Ibiza, Spain - It looks like About Damn Time artist Lizzo is living her best life while on break from tour in Europe by soaking up the sun and making hysterical TikTok videos.
Lizzo loves to share her adventures on social media, and her fans are here for it.
While touring in Europe, she had a four-day break and decided to spend some time on a yacht in the Spanish party area of Ibiza.
In her recent TikTok clips, the star admits all she knew about Ibiza was that it was a party place for the "untz, untz songs."
But what Lizzo also knows is that Orcas have been active in these waters and attacking, playing, or as the internet's dubbed it, "orcanizing" and sinking ships off the coast of Spain and Portugal. The internet has railed around the animal's odd and unexplained behavior.
Lizzo decided to do her own spoof on the wild news in an adorable TikTok set to the tune of Part of Your World from The Little Mermaid.
Social media users love Lizzo as an orca
Lizzo posted her hysterical killer whale-inspired clip to social media with various captions. On Twitter, the body positivity activist pens: "The Big Mermaid (2023)." On Instagram, she jokes: "Saving the orcas one hair whip at a time." And On TikTok she captioned the vid: "Me and the orcas vibin like."
The clip has gone viral, and the likes keep pouring in.
Social media users are into Lizzo as an orca/mermaid, commenting about how she slayed and that they'd go see "The Big Mermaid" movie. More than a few TikTokers wrote things like "Why did I expect an actual orca." Still, others used the moments to cheer on the destructive killer whales, "Shout-out to the orcas for destroying sh*t."
We can't wait to see what silly thing the ever-hysterical pop star does next!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/ Instagram/Lizzo