Lizzo dancers' lawsuit "damaged" by new timeline details

Los Angeles, California - The three Big Grrrl dancers who've accused Lizzo of sexual harassment reportedly agreed to continue working for her after the alleged abuse occurred.

Per NBC News, Lizzo's former dancers Arianna Davis, Noelle Rodriguez and Crystal Williams all re-signed for the third leg of Lizzo's tour, which took place in April.

In August, these dancers accused the Truth Hurst singer of sexual harassment and a toxic work environment in an explosive lawsuit.

Per the lawsuit, "things quickly got out of hand" when Lizzo invited her dancers out on the town in Amsterdam's red-light district in February.

According to documents obtained by NBC, Davis and Williams agreed in April to remain on retainer for Lizzo's international shows through July 31. Rodriguez accepted an agreement for the same dates.

The Juice singer's attorney, Marty Singer, said in a statement Tuesday, per NBC, that the plaintiffs' complaints included a "range of factual inaccuracies." He went on to say, "Clearly, even at this early stage of the process, their case has been irreparably damaged."