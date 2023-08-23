Lizzo dancers' lawsuit "damaged" by new timeline details
Los Angeles, California - The three Big Grrrl dancers who've accused Lizzo of sexual harassment reportedly agreed to continue working for her after the alleged abuse occurred.
Per NBC News, Lizzo's former dancers Arianna Davis, Noelle Rodriguez and Crystal Williams all re-signed for the third leg of Lizzo's tour, which took place in April.
In August, these dancers accused the Truth Hurst singer of sexual harassment and a toxic work environment in an explosive lawsuit.
Per the lawsuit, "things quickly got out of hand" when Lizzo invited her dancers out on the town in Amsterdam's red-light district in February.
According to documents obtained by NBC, Davis and Williams agreed in April to remain on retainer for Lizzo's international shows through July 31. Rodriguez accepted an agreement for the same dates.
The Juice singer's attorney, Marty Singer, said in a statement Tuesday, per NBC, that the plaintiffs' complaints included a "range of factual inaccuracies." He went on to say, "Clearly, even at this early stage of the process, their case has been irreparably damaged."
Lizzo's dancers defended by attorneys
Ron Zambrano and Neama Rahmani, the dancers' attorneys, said Tuesday that they are confident in their suit and that any continued contract agreements don't change the facts.
"The plaintiffs merely wanted to keep their jobs until they finally had enough of the abuse," Rahmani said.
"Arianna, Noelle and Crystal were brave enough to come out with their stories, and they don’t plan to back down in the face of these bullying tactics by Lizzo’s attorney."
Lizzo denies accusations
Per the explosive lawsuit, Lizzo had an after-party at an Amsterdam strip club, on February 23. There, the Juice singer allegedly invited cast members to interact with performers and allegedly pressured Arianna Davis to touch the breasts of one of the nude women.
A week later, Lizzo invited the dancers to a performance but didn't tell them the invitation was for a "nude cabaret bar." The plaintiffs were, "shocked that Lizzo would conceal the nature of the event from them, robbing them of the choice not to participate."
Crystal Williams was fired on April 26 after she spoke up at a meeting in which Lizzo accused the dancers of drinking before shows. The suit says that Arianna Davis was fired on April 27, after filming a meeting. Per the suit, she suffered from an eye condition that sometimes left her disoriented in stressful situations, which is why she recorded the interaction. Noelle Rodriguez resigned after a meeting in which Lizzo confiscated a phone.
Lizzo has vehemently denied the dancer's accusations in a statement posted to social media earlier this August.
Cover photo: JAMIE MCCARTHY / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP