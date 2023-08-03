Lizzo faces the music as dancers stand strong with claims: "Let's take it to trial"

Los Angeles, California - It looks like a trial is on the horizon for Lizzo , as more potential witnesses have stepped up in the sexual harassment lawsuit against her.

Lizzo's former dancers are undeterred by the singer's social media posts defending herself, and are continuing to pursue their sexual harassment lawsuit. © SUZANNE CORDEIRO / AFP (TAG24 Edit)

Lizzo took to social media on Thursday to deny claims of sexual harassment and body-shaming, but her ex-dancers are not backing down from their bombshell lawsuit.

Their attorney, president of West Coast Employment Lawyers Neama Rahmani, hit back at Lizzo's remarks with a strong statement.

"Given Lizzo is denying that any of this happened, let's take it to trial," Rahmani said.

According to Deadline, his team is confident in taking on the pop star.

"More witnesses are coming forward every day corroborating the plaintiffs’ allegations, so we’re looking forward to facing Lizzo and her team in court," he added.

One of the dancers, Arianna Davis, has also spoken up about a video where she praised the About Damn Time singer, saying she was afraid to say anything negative about her boss at the time.

Davis also said the work environment was "toxic" and that throughout her employment, she was still trying to make the four-time Grammy winner think she was "good enough."

A filmmaker who worked with Lizzo added her voice to the public criticism after the ex-dancers' suit was filed.