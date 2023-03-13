Lizzo has some big news for fans of Watch Out for the Big Grrrls!

Lizzo took to TikTok on Sunday to make an exciting announcement: there will be a season two of her hit series, Watch Out for the Big Grrrls!

By Jamie Grasse

Los Angeles, California - Lizzo took to TikTok on Sunday to make an exciting announcement: there will be a season two of her hit series, Watch Out for the Big Grrrls!

Lizzo shared the exciting season two news with her dancers and shared a clip of the special moment to TikTok. © Collage: screenshots/ TikTok/ Lizzo Lizzo's award-winning and positively uplifting reality show has been renewed for a second season! The bop star filmed the moment she shared the exciting news with her squad of dancers. In the vid, the Big Grrrls and the show's former contestants scream in surprise and excitement as the Juice singer says,"We doing a season two, b****es!" Miley Cyrus Did Miley Cyrus' new album confirm Liam Hemsworth cheated on her? Lizzo shared the adorable clip to TikTok on Sunday to the delight of thousands. In her TikTok caption, the pop star wrote that audition info was incoming.

Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls thrilled in season one

TikTok users were thrilled by the season two announcement. "The first season had me crying. I can't wait for season 2," one fan gushed. Many wrote in to say they'd be auditioning, while others just expressed their love for a show they find inspiring.

The premise of the show that first aired on Prime Video in March 2022 is simple: Lizzo is looking for new talent to join her dance squad on stage and on tour. But the queen of positivity's reality show was like none other, focusing on lifting contestants up, rather than knocking them down. At the end of the eighth episode, five of the 13 contestants ended up joining Lizzo's dance squad for the pop singer's world tour.