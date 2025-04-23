Lizzo opens up about how she really lost the weight in candid livestream

Los Angeles, California - Lizzo has been on a journey to better physical and mental health for years, and now she has opened up to her TikTok followers about how she did it.

On Tuesday, the About Damn Time singer discussed her weight loss journey.

Per People, Lizzo once again slammed rumors that she was taking a weight loss drug like Ozempic and explained that she lost weight through a careful combination of diet and exercise.

The star confessed that she used to have "two or three" Starbucks drinks in a day before realizing how many calories were in them.

Now, she said that she usually opts for savory over sweet!

"Everybody's body is different. Find out what works for you," she said, adding that what "works across the board, science-wise, is calories in versus calories out... that's just how the human body works."

She has since cut out coffee altogether to help "regulate my nervous system" and began a calorie deficit to counter her self-confessed tendency to binge.

And, while she doesn't think that counting calories is healthy, she uses the method "as a tool to fight against the American food system."